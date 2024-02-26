Previous
Iconic London (26) by rensala
It was a very breezy and cold day in London today, but I enjoyed walking along South Bank from St Paul’s to Westminster. With all the hullabaloo in our House of Parliament last week, I thought it was time they made my Iconic London album
Renee Salamon

Beverley ace
A wonderful moody scene… love it
February 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the way you caught the city silhouette. Beautiful capture.
February 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow!
February 26th, 2024  
