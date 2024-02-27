Previous
Iconic London (27) by rensala
Iconic London (27)

Like it or not, the Tate Modern building, viewed from the Millennial Bridge here, is pretty iconic. It was developed on the site of the Bankside Power Station. It was a very cloudy dark day yesterday so it’s made the building look even more stark.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana
Lovely shapes and contrasts here, those clouds look rather ominous too.
February 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice tones
February 27th, 2024  
