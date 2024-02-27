Sign up
Previous
Photo 579
Iconic London (27)
Like it or not, the Tate Modern building, viewed from the Millennial Bridge here, is pretty iconic. It was developed on the site of the Bankside Power Station. It was a very cloudy dark day yesterday so it’s made the building look even more stark.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th February 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
gallery
,
iconic
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and contrasts here, those clouds look rather ominous too.
February 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice tones
February 27th, 2024
