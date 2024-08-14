Previous
Kaleidoscope by rensala
Kaleidoscope

I found a free in line site to convert photos - this is yesterdays SunFlower Abstract
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Haha I feel a few Kaleidoscopes coming on
August 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool! Where's the site?
August 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thanks, I can’t take much credit other than for the original photo! Here’s the site I-found, I took a screenshot of the result https://3dthis.com/kale.htm
August 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2024  
