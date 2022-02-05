Sign up
5 / 365
Protesting
Snapped this from the car on the motorway - there was a convoy of ‘freedom’ cars ahead of us and all the bridges had people with banners.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
#b&w
,
#for2022
