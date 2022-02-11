Sign up
11 / 365
Let’s Dance
FOR focus on shape today - This artwork on my hall window sill says it for me today. Have a lovely weekend everyone and thank you for all the comments.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th February 2022 11:19am
Tags
#art
,
#b&w
,
#for2022
