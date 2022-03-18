Previous
Bright Blue by rensala
Bright Blue

Shot this last month in Fortnum and Mason’s, one of my favourite stores in Central London. The lighting kinda lends itself to a pop.

It’s a sunny, beautiful day here in London. Have a great weekend wherever you are. Thank you so much for all the lovely comments and encouragement.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
