Bright Blue by rensala
Bright Blue

This shot was taken at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden a couple of months ago. We were quite high up in the balcony, seeing this lone masked person crossing the stage was a little surreal. But now I know why I needed to take it!
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
