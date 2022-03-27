Sign up
55 / 365
Low Key Pink
…. well, not really so low key. Shot taken at the fabulous V&A Fashioning Masculinities Exhibition.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
5
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
pink
,
fashion
,
rainbow2022
,
mar22words
Mags
ace
LOL! Very cool!
March 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat SC
March 27th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha..love it.....and those shoes though......:)
March 27th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@cutekitty
ginormous!
March 27th, 2022
Pam
ace
That is fantastic! Great edit!
March 27th, 2022
