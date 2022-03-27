Previous
Low Key Pink by rensala
Low Key Pink

…. well, not really so low key. Shot taken at the fabulous V&A Fashioning Masculinities Exhibition.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
LOL! Very cool!
March 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat SC
March 27th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha..love it.....and those shoes though......:)
March 27th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@cutekitty ginormous!
March 27th, 2022  
Pam ace
That is fantastic! Great edit!
March 27th, 2022  
