60 / 365
Mr Pelican
I’ve chosen our Herend collection of porcelain birds (and maybe animals) as my theme for the next 30 days. Hopefully I can find interesting ways to capture them - and I’m sure they are happy to come out of the cabinet too.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
porcelain
,
30-shots2022
Maggiej
Beautiful ornament
April 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
How tall is this beauty?
I am looking forward to your month, maybe there's an owl or a unicorn around...
April 1st, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@monikozi
he’s a little guy, just 8cm (I went to measure him). We have two owls in the collection but no unicorns (yet)
April 1st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
oh, that tiny!!! so cute!
Can't wait to see the owls!!!
April 1st, 2022
