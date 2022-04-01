Previous
Mr Pelican by rensala
60 / 365

Mr Pelican

I’ve chosen our Herend collection of porcelain birds (and maybe animals) as my theme for the next 30 days. Hopefully I can find interesting ways to capture them - and I’m sure they are happy to come out of the cabinet too.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Maggiej
Beautiful ornament
April 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
How tall is this beauty?
I am looking forward to your month, maybe there's an owl or a unicorn around...
April 1st, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@monikozi he’s a little guy, just 8cm (I went to measure him). We have two owls in the collection but no unicorns (yet)
April 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
oh, that tiny!!! so cute!
Can't wait to see the owls!!!
April 1st, 2022  
