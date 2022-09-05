Sign up
198 / 365
Bathtime
A very compliant pooch allowed himself to be washed in the kitchen sink, and then towel-dried, although he wasn't keen when it came to the hairdryer.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th August 2022 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
water
,
bathtime
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Diana
ace
That does look rather peaceful, beautifully captured.
September 5th, 2022
