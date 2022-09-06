Previous
Have dog, will travel … by rensala
Have dog, will travel …

… SG is small enough to fit in a basket, and as such can travel free on the train. And he also manages to get fed and watered with no hassle!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

What a beautiful boy… nice that he can travel with you via train.
September 6th, 2022  
Oh that is so special!
September 6th, 2022  
