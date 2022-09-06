Sign up
Have dog, will travel …
… SG is small enough to fit in a basket, and as such can travel free on the train. And he also manages to get fed and watered with no hassle!
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
546
photos
126
followers
250
following
54% complete
View this month »
Tags
dog
,
basket
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
KV
ace
What a beautiful boy… nice that he can travel with you via train.
September 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh that is so special!
September 6th, 2022
