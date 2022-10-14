Sign up
237 / 365
Looking out on the morning rain
This is my friend Jayne, she of the hatstand!
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
655
photos
133
followers
255
following
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
October 14th, 2022
