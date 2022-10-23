Sign up
246 / 365
Light in Abstract
Taken at Tate Modern, an accidental blur and hence a pure abstract.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting abstract.
October 23rd, 2022
Pam
ace
Very cool. I see a blue bird. :)
October 23rd, 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
Lucky you
October 23rd, 2022
