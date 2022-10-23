Previous
Light in Abstract by rensala
246 / 365

Light in Abstract

Taken at Tate Modern, an accidental blur and hence a pure abstract.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala

Susan Wakely ace
Interesting abstract.
October 23rd, 2022  
Pam ace
Very cool. I see a blue bird. :)
October 23rd, 2022  
Jan Talmon ace
Lucky you
October 23rd, 2022  
