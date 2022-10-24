Previous
Hello Dolly by rensala
Hello Dolly

This is my hairdresser’s dog, Dolly. I seem to be on a roll of song titles this week. I love this version with Louis and Barbara. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=G2MQ_0RUOIA
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
Dolly looks a sweetheart.
October 24th, 2022  
