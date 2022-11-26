Sign up
279 / 365
Top Hat
Couldn’t help myself, this gentleman looked so snazzy!
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
hat
top
ace
Like something out of a sci-fi Dickens novel with the top hat and jeans. =)
November 26th, 2022
@marlboromaam
agreed - I got a bit of a look when he realised I’d snapped him so I felt bad
November 26th, 2022
@rensala
LOL! Don't feel bad. It's great and I'm glad you snapped. =)
November 26th, 2022
