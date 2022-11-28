Sign up
281 / 365
Primary Abstract
Too much admin today so have had my head down. I took this shot last night on the way home. It was easy to abstract and I like the way the colours have come up.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
colours
,
abstract
,
primary
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract image.
November 28th, 2022
