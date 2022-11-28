Previous
Primary Abstract by rensala
Primary Abstract

Too much admin today so have had my head down. I took this shot last night on the way home. It was easy to abstract and I like the way the colours have come up.
28th November 2022

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking abstract image.
November 28th, 2022  
