We’re Off by rensala
282 / 365

We’re Off

England v Wales, World cup
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
It on but I’m not watching.
November 29th, 2022  
Agnes ace
Do you like football?
November 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom yes, I love it
November 29th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Very intriguing
November 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Enjoy
November 29th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Who do you follow
November 29th, 2022  
