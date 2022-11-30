Sign up
Pear Shaped
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th November 2022 4:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
That's pretty cool! The light, color and shapes are lovely.
November 30th, 2022
