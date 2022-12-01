Sign up
284 / 365
Let it Snow/Summer Holiday - 1
Selfie shadow shot on the beach in Barbados and then a little Xmas magic added to it with the help of the Paintt App
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
1
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
808
photos
143
followers
259
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
285
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
dec22words
Mags
ace
Very cool and Christmassy!
December 9th, 2022
