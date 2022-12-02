Previous
The Christmas Stocking - 2 by rensala
The Christmas Stocking - 2

Nothing quite like candlelight on a Xmas night - with a little help from Night Studio App.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Mags
Lovely capture and edit! What will Santa fill up your stockings with this year?
December 9th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
@marlboromaam my boy and his wife are home with us (and the two little ones in waiting) thats all we want or need this year. What about yours?
December 9th, 2022  
