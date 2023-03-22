Previous
Dressed in Daffs - Rainbow 22 by rensala
Photo 396

Dressed in Daffs - Rainbow 22

From the window of the Marie Curie charity shop, this month is their annual Daffodil Appeal, a really worth while cause.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Renee Salamon

Willa Martin
That is a beautiful dress!
March 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great dress and there was me thinking that you were pirouetting off to a party.
March 22nd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys 🤣come to think of it ….
March 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
March 22nd, 2023  
