Photo 396
Dressed in Daffs - Rainbow 22
From the window of the Marie Curie charity shop, this month is their annual Daffodil Appeal, a really worth while cause.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1104
photos
159
followers
221
following
108% complete
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
444
394
395
261
445
446
262
396
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2023 10:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
,
rainbow2023
Willa Martin
That is a beautiful dress!
March 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great dress and there was me thinking that you were pirouetting off to a party.
March 22nd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
🤣come to think of it ….
March 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
March 22nd, 2023
