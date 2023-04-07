Previous
Cherish the Love by rensala
Photo 412

Cherish the Love

The AI had trouble with this one so I had to
help it a bit altho not very happy with the result. But no time to do more today. Kool & the Gang sprang to mind too so tagging the song title challenging https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=s09LuDYX12g
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

Lisa Brown
this is lovely
April 7th, 2023  
