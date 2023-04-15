Previous
Tutti Frutti - AI (15) by rensala
Photo 420

Tutti Frutti - AI (15)

This is what the AI came up with when I gave the text prompt Tutti Frutti Fruit Cake. I did tinker with it a little though
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

Agnes ace
Beautiful colours
April 15th, 2023  
