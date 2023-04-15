Sign up
Photo 420
Tutti Frutti - AI (15)
This is what the AI came up with when I gave the text prompt Tutti Frutti Fruit Cake. I did tinker with it a little though
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
cake
,
fruity
,
ai
,
april23words
Agnes
ace
Beautiful colours
April 15th, 2023
