Photo 421
Klimpt-ish
This is the AI's interpretation to the CreAtivity prompt for today's Word of the Day. The colours remind me a lot of Klimpt paintings. I had a lot of options but this one was my favourite.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
colour
,
creativity
,
april23words
