Klimpt-ish by rensala
Photo 421

Klimpt-ish

This is the AI’s interpretation to the CreAtivity prompt for today’s Word of the Day. The colours remind me a lot of Klimpt paintings. I had a lot of options but this one was my favourite.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
