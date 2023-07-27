Sign up
Previous
Photo 523
Room with a View
From our hotel room in Apt, Provence
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
521
571
387
522
572
388
389
523
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th July 2023 7:01pm
Tags
window
,
outdoors
Mags
ace
Nice view! You are such a good traveler.
July 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great framing
July 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely view
July 27th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
I could have a cup of coffee out on that balcony!
July 27th, 2023
