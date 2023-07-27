Previous
Room with a View by rensala
Photo 523

Room with a View

From our hotel room in Apt, Provence
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice view! You are such a good traveler.
July 27th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great framing
July 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely view
July 27th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
I could have a cup of coffee out on that balcony!
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise