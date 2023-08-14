Sign up
Photo 541
First Game of the Season
A trek up to Manchester to follow our team - the first time in four years after the pandemic. Sadly the game was complete rubbish although we managed to carve out a one nil win. It’s going to be a long season again.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1539
photos
165
followers
223
following
148% complete
View this month »
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Latest from all albums
539
589
540
406
590
591
541
407
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th August 2023 7:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
stadium
Mags
ace
Very cool capture! Maybe things will get better for them.
August 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the view of the stadium and team members. Perhaps they are just a bit rusty.
August 14th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm sure they'll pick things up- they're not one of the top teams in the world for being sloppy all the time. Love the reference to the old saying, "Hear no evil..." the players are portraying. Good shot!
August 14th, 2023
