First Game of the Season by rensala
Photo 541

First Game of the Season

A trek up to Manchester to follow our team - the first time in four years after the pandemic. Sadly the game was complete rubbish although we managed to carve out a one nil win. It’s going to be a long season again.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Renee Salamon

Mags ace
Very cool capture! Maybe things will get better for them.
August 14th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the view of the stadium and team members. Perhaps they are just a bit rusty.
August 14th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'm sure they'll pick things up- they're not one of the top teams in the world for being sloppy all the time. Love the reference to the old saying, "Hear no evil..." the players are portraying. Good shot!
August 14th, 2023  
