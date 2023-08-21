Sign up
Photo 548
Knightsbridge
Old and new architecture standing side by side. I particularly like the old fire escape on the brick building here.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
8
5
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1560
photos
163
followers
197
following
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
546
412
597
547
413
548
414
598
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st August 2023 4:46pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
architecture
Mags
ace
Fantastic POV!
August 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Stellar leading lines, pov
August 21st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov.
August 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous perspective and colours.
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning pov - makes my neck ache !!!
August 21st, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
Wow, I love the perspective. Very dramatic
August 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Terrific POV.
August 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous pov, I love all the colours too.
August 21st, 2023
