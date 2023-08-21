Previous
Knightsbridge by rensala
Photo 548

Knightsbridge

Old and new architecture standing side by side. I particularly like the old fire escape on the brick building here.
21st August 2023

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Fantastic POV!
August 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Stellar leading lines, pov
August 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov.
August 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous perspective and colours.
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning pov - makes my neck ache !!!
August 21st, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
Wow, I love the perspective. Very dramatic
August 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Terrific POV.
August 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous pov, I love all the colours too.
August 21st, 2023  
