Photo 549
Spaghetti Squash
These splendid squash were grown by my friend in her allotment
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
squash
,
still-life
Mags
ace
Beautiful DOF and composition!
August 22nd, 2023
haskar
ace
Looks great. I wonder what you'll do with them.
August 22nd, 2023
