Previous
Barbie by rensala
Photo 550

Barbie

Movie night tonight, I loved the film. It’s a great story line and wonderful imagery. As for me, I never had or wanted a Barbie,
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Glad your enjoyed it. I wish I had my old Barbies, but I gave them all away when I turned into a teenager.
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise