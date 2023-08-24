Previous
Hampstead Village by rensala
Hampstead Village

Lunch and Tea today with a friend at two delightful places in the village. A little French restaurant and an olde worldie pub. I feel thoroughly spoiled.
Susan Wakely ace
This looks a perfect combination.
August 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A good selection of photos of the two eateries.
August 24th, 2023  
