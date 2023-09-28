Previous
Marina Abrahamovic by rensala
Photo 574

Marina Abrahamovic

… and my mates at the Royal Academy yesterday
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
157% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting statement! I like how your mates arms are folded in the same way. Very well done.
September 28th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam - they were cooperative 😊
September 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
September 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Echoes of the artist.
September 29th, 2023  
