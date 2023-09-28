Sign up
Previous
Photo 574
Marina Abrahamovic
… and my mates at the Royal Academy yesterday
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1639
photos
162
followers
196
following
157% complete
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th September 2023 12:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
friends
,
art
Mags
ace
Interesting statement! I like how your mates arms are folded in the same way. Very well done.
September 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
- they were cooperative 😊
September 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
September 28th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Echoes of the artist.
September 29th, 2023
