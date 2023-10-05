Sign up
Previous
Photo 581
Flower pots on a Window Sill
Taken in Italy last week
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1658
photos
162
followers
196
following
159% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th September 2023 2:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
window
,
flower
,
pots
Annie D
ace
lovely windowsill
October 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely composition. Looks good in black and white
October 5th, 2023
