Previous
Still Life by rensala
Photo 589

Still Life

I loved watching this duck doing yoga at our local park - a real ‘still life’.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , well spotted and captured ! - wish I could stand on one leg for any length of time ! fav
October 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@beryl thank you - I do 20-30 seconds on each leg every day when I’m brushing teeth but sometimes have to hold on in a hurry before I topple over. It’s certainly helping to strengthen my ankle muscles😊
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
The two of you are so funny that I have to give my 2 cents worth. A fabulous close up Renee and great to hear how you brush your teeth. I stand there and do squats, must look worse than you on one leg ;-)
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise