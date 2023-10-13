Sign up
Previous
Photo 589
Still Life
I loved watching this duck doing yoga at our local park - a real ‘still life’.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
3
2
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1683
photos
163
followers
196
following
161% complete
View this month »
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
Latest from all albums
454
587
637
638
588
455
589
456
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th October 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
duck
,
still
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful , well spotted and captured ! - wish I could stand on one leg for any length of time ! fav
October 13th, 2023
Renee Salamon
@beryl
thank you - I do 20-30 seconds on each leg every day when I’m brushing teeth but sometimes have to hold on in a hurry before I topple over. It’s certainly helping to strengthen my ankle muscles😊
October 13th, 2023
Diana
The two of you are so funny that I have to give my 2 cents worth. A fabulous close up Renee and great to hear how you brush your teeth. I stand there and do squats, must look worse than you on one leg ;-)
October 13th, 2023
