Still Chaperones (19)
Some of our Herend collection of birds are the subject of my still today
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
life
birds
still
porcelain
owls
herend
Susan Wakely
They are beautiful pieces.
October 19th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful composition, pic!
October 19th, 2023
