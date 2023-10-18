Sign up
Photo 594
It’s that time of the year
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1699
photos
164
followers
196
following
162% complete
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th October 2023 2:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
life
,
pumpkin
,
still
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes.
October 18th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Good in mono.
October 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great bw
October 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
That’s a biggy
October 18th, 2023
