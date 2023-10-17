Previous
Still Giraffes by rensala
Still Giraffes

I always love seeing these guys at my friend’s house, I finally managed to photograph them - and tweak them a little too
Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
I would live one of these on my stairs.
October 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully tweaked, I would love to have this as a painting!

It is rather strange, although I met my hubby here in 1966, he has never been interested in our wonderful wildlife. My home would look very African if I were on my own.

Instead our home is very Asia inspired as we lived there for 10 years, and I love that too.
October 17th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Love the composition with the giraffes on the sides and the tree in the middle and especially the choice of words for your processing! Thanks for sharing!
October 17th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
neat
October 17th, 2023  
