Previous
Photo 593
Still Giraffes
I always love seeing these guys at my friend’s house, I finally managed to photograph them - and tweak them a little too
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1696
photos
164
followers
196
following
162% complete
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Tags
life
still
giraffes
Susan Wakely
ace
I would live one of these on my stairs.
October 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully tweaked, I would love to have this as a painting!
It is rather strange, although I met my hubby here in 1966, he has never been interested in our wonderful wildlife. My home would look very African if I were on my own.
Instead our home is very Asia inspired as we lived there for 10 years, and I love that too.
October 17th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Love the composition with the giraffes on the sides and the tree in the middle and especially the choice of words for your processing! Thanks for sharing!
October 17th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
neat
October 17th, 2023
