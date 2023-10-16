Sign up
Previous
Photo 592
Biblot
These little porcelain miniatures were a gift from the hotel where we were staying in Italy - they are very sweet but I’ve no idea what to do with them
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1692
photos
164
followers
196
following
162% complete
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
Tags
life
,
still
,
porcelain
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely gift.
October 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful to get such a lovely gift and be able to take such a fabulous shot! I tried to google biblot, but nothing comes up. I have no idea what they are, looks a bit like boxing gloves to me ;-)
October 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@ludwigsdiana
my curiosity got the better than me ! and had to goggle it -a small decorative ornament or trinket, a memento or souvenir. It is certainly a curious trinket ,to be hung on the wall I should think .I wonder does it represent a game where you toss up the three spheres and try to catch them in the representative hollows in the paddle ! Whatever, you have captured them and presented nicely are nicely and have created interest !
October 16th, 2023
