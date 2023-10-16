Previous
Biblot by rensala
Photo 592

Biblot

These little porcelain miniatures were a gift from the hotel where we were staying in Italy - they are very sweet but I’ve no idea what to do with them
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely gift.
October 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful to get such a lovely gift and be able to take such a fabulous shot! I tried to google biblot, but nothing comes up. I have no idea what they are, looks a bit like boxing gloves to me ;-)
October 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Like @ludwigsdiana my curiosity got the better than me ! and had to goggle it -a small decorative ornament or trinket, a memento or souvenir. It is certainly a curious trinket ,to be hung on the wall I should think .I wonder does it represent a game where you toss up the three spheres and try to catch them in the representative hollows in the paddle ! Whatever, you have captured them and presented nicely are nicely and have created interest !
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise