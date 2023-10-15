Previous
Still Fruit (15) by rensala
Photo 591

Still Fruit (15)

15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking good!
October 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and still life, I love every one of them.
October 15th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Still very nice!
October 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice selection of fruits.
October 15th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture of scrumptiousness
October 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely still life of scrumptious fruit - A feast to the eye and I love them all !
October 15th, 2023  
Cordiander
So delicious!
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise