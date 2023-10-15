Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
Still Fruit (15)
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
7
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th October 2023 11:42am
Tags
life
,
fruit
,
still
Mags
ace
Looking good!
October 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and still life, I love every one of them.
October 15th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Still very nice!
October 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice selection of fruits.
October 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture of scrumptiousness
October 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely still life of scrumptious fruit - A feast to the eye and I love them all !
October 15th, 2023
Cordiander
So delicious!
October 15th, 2023
