Previous
Photo 596
Still Cactus (20)
Saw this in a shop window tonight, it was bright green but I rather liked the contrast in b&w.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1705
photos
164
followers
196
following
163% complete
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
644
461
462
645
595
596
463
646
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th October 2023 8:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
life
,
cactus
,
still
Bill Davidson
It does look good in b/w.
October 20th, 2023
Cordiander
Interesting! Is it made of metal?
October 20th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@cordulaamann
I don’t think so, it looked more like plastic
October 20th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
October 20th, 2023
