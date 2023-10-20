Previous
Still Cactus (20) by rensala
Photo 596

Still Cactus (20)

Saw this in a shop window tonight, it was bright green but I rather liked the contrast in b&w.
20th October 2023

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Bill Davidson
It does look good in b/w.
October 20th, 2023  
Cordiander
Interesting! Is it made of metal?
October 20th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@cordulaamann I don’t think so, it looked more like plastic
October 20th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
October 20th, 2023  
