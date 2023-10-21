Sign up
Previous
Photo 597
Still Chocolate
The biggest chocolate fountain in the world in the Lindt Museum
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1708
photos
164
followers
196
following
163% complete
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
645
595
596
463
646
597
647
464
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st October 2023 10:02am
Tags
life
,
chocolate
,
museum
,
fountain
,
still
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my.......that is so...........................big !
October 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sweet!
October 21st, 2023
