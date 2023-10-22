Previous
Still Flower in the Chocolate Factory by rensala
Still Flower in the Chocolate Factory

I fell in love with the vase
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
October 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Very nice.
October 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C
A beautiful image and I do like the vase too :-)
October 22nd, 2023  
