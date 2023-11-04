Previous
Autumn Art (4) by rensala
Photo 609

Autumn Art (4)

4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a great photo op! Lovely little leaf.
November 4th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Super image.
November 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful tones and droplets.
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise