Photo 608
Autumn Art (3)
In between rain showers
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful leaves.
November 3rd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
These are very pretty leaves, I thought they were flowers at first. Fav.
November 3rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
November 3rd, 2023
