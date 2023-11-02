Previous
Autumn Art (2) by rensala
Autumn Art (2)

It’s starting to be hard to keep up with the leaves now in our back garden. Pretty soggy out there today.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Diana ace
Lovely processing and colours.
November 2nd, 2023  
