Previous
Photo 637
Abstract Lights
Shot through the glass of our front door
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1810
photos
161
followers
195
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
676
494
677
495
635
636
678
637
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2023 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
abstract
,
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great impressionist effect.
December 2nd, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Very nice! Amazing to think that you just shot this through the glass of your front door. Fav.
December 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat
December 2nd, 2023
