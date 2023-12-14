Sign up
Photo 649
Sunrise in Hendon
This is our new view now the big tree has been cut down.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
light
,
sunrise
,
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous light, cloud and view.
December 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is beautiful!
December 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous.
December 14th, 2023
