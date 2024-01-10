Sign up
Photo 671
Wanderings (10)
I’d not a clue where to start with this one today so asked AI for some help. I quite like the reflective result.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
wanderings
,
jan24words
Louise & Ken
ace
I've just come from looking at the Public Domain images
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639356/image-art-vintage-public-domain
painted by Utagawa Kuniyoshi ...This has a similar feel... I wonder if you asked for something "in the style of" or did you do that? I've not delved into AI yet to speak of!
January 10th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@Weezilou
I used the Night Studio app for this with the word prompt - I didn’t ask for any particular style although I do sometimes. I think it read my thoughts - I’ve just clicked on your link and you are right, such a similar style
January 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is truly beautiful, but for me it looks more like multi media art than photography and there is nothing wrong with that.
January 10th, 2024
