Weave (21)



In the 1960s and 70s Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz (1930-2017) created large woven sculptures that became known as Abakans (after the artist's surname). These ambiguous forms made from thread and rope defied categorisation and challenged the existing definitions of sculpture.



I shot these photos at a Tate Modern exhibition earlier this year.



Magdalena Abakanowicz said: ‘I like neither rules nor instructions, these are enemies of imagination; I make use of the technique of weaving by adapting it to my own ideas. My art has always been a protest against what I have met with in weaving!'