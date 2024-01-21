Previous
Weave (21) by rensala
Photo 682

Weave (21)


In the 1960s and 70s Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz (1930-2017) created large woven sculptures that became known as Abakans (after the artist's surname). These ambiguous forms made from thread and rope defied categorisation and challenged the existing definitions of sculpture.

I shot these photos at a Tate Modern exhibition earlier this year.

Magdalena Abakanowicz said: ‘I like neither rules nor instructions, these are enemies of imagination; I make use of the technique of weaving by adapting it to my own ideas. My art has always been a protest against what I have met with in weaving!'
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shots in your lovely collage! I love fiber art.
January 21st, 2024  
Tracy
Great collage.
January 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great collage - it displays those very different creations so well.
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
The textures and shapes of rope is fascinating a therefore make a great exhibition. Nicely shown in your collage.
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise