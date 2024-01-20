Sign up
Photo 681
Hairy (20)
Can’t remember the name of this fruit but certainly looks hairy to me - shot in the amazing Harrods Food Hall
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
hairy
,
jan24words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours and fill the frame shot. They look like Rambutan but not sure why that is hurried in my brain wen so many other important things aren’t..
January 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great shot for the word. Looks like Rambutan to me too
January 21st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
@kjarn
thanks ladies, that’s the name that was eluding me
January 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful colour tones and textures !
January 21st, 2024
