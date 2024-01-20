Previous
Hairy (20) by rensala
Photo 681

Hairy (20)

Can’t remember the name of this fruit but certainly looks hairy to me - shot in the amazing Harrods Food Hall
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great colours and fill the frame shot. They look like Rambutan but not sure why that is hurried in my brain wen so many other important things aren’t..
January 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great shot for the word. Looks like Rambutan to me too
January 21st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys @kjarn thanks ladies, that’s the name that was eluding me
January 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful colour tones and textures !
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise