Photo 695
Golders Hill Park
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
4
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 12:38pm
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
park
,
bandstand
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view ,including the big tree!
February 3rd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture. The gazebo looks inviting.
February 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely view & capture!
February 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking bandstand.
February 3rd, 2024
